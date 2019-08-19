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EPSTEIN OFFICIALLY "SUICIDE". Will Epstein's Coroner Meet Same Fate As Andrew Breitbart's? 1603-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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367 views • August 19, 2019
The death of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found unresponsive in his New York jail cell where he was being held on federal sex trafficking charges, has been ruled a suicide, New York City’s chief medical examiner says. An autopsy which was carried out this week determined that the cause of Epstein’s death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said in a brief statement sent to reporters on Friday.

E-Militia Article: Jeffrey Epstein’s death ruled a suicide, coroner says http://ow.ly/8z0a30pmLNe

🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli


GUEST: Mark Robinson, is a native of Greensboro N. Carolina and grew up poor in a small house, and is one of nine children. He says his father was an alcoholic and as a child he witnessed domestic violence far too often. But he said, his mother told her children they could grow up to be anything they wanted to be and her influence was the reason, “I now have the opportunity to be the first black lieutenant governor of North Carolina.” If his name is familiar, it’s probably because of the video of Robinson speaking before the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018. The City Council was planning on canceling a gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum and Robinson who at the time said he didn’t own a gun, spoke forcefully about the right of all Americans to own guns. The video went viral and according to Robinson has now been viewed over 100 million times by people all over the world.

WEBSITE: https://www.markrobinsonfornc.com/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/markrobinsonnc?lang=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.k.robinson.3

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