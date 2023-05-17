Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3070a - Debt Ceiling Approaches, [JB] Spends More On Climate Change, [CB] Panics
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3070a - May 16, 2023

Debt Ceiling Approaches, [JB] Spends More On Climate Change, [CB] Panics


The [CB]/[WEF] agenda has failed, they opened a store and tried to have people pay when they can and it closed in 12 months. The debt ceiling is going to be a disaster for the D's. Countries are now preparing for people to transition their currencies. [CB] Panic.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agenda

