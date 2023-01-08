Create New Account
New Year’s Day 2023 Prophecy Update – But You Brethren are not in Darkness, 1 Thessalonians 5:1-11
On this New Year’s Day 2023, Pastor Kevin takes a break from our study in Deuteronomy to deliver his annual prophecy update, which focuses this year on how rapidly technological developments and geo-political initiatives are converging to “build” a centralized, universal, surveillance and economic tracking and control system that must be in place to fulfill the Revelation 13 “Mark of the Beast” prophecy. Only a few decades ago, such a global, universal system was unthinkable. Today, it is unfolding before our eyes, which, along with other “signs of the times,” signals the imminent rise of the final, ten-kingdom global government and the antichrist. Pastor Kevin exhorts believers to live soberly, comfort and edify one another with the certain hope of his soon-appearing to take believers to be with him, and to share the gospel while there is still time to do so.

Associated notes, charts, articles, and links are at calvarypo.org under Sermon Archives, Topical, https://calvarypo.org/sermons/new-years-day-2023-prophecy-update-but-you-brethren-are-not-in-darkness1-thessalonians-51-11

Maranatha!


