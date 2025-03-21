BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The importance of our digestive system
The Real Dr Judy
42 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

So our food, our intestine, is a complex ecosystem. It's its own little network harboring dense and diverse microbial.

What's a microbe? You see it with a microscope. It's 10 to the minus six. What's nano it's 10 to the minus nine. So are these synthetic viruses? The word means poisons. Are they nanobots? Are you going to try to figure out what's happening in your gut, and in this slide, what is dysbiosis?

Disease is an I, that means you're already tip the balance and you're sick. Dysregulation means a loss of balance.

We lose a balance, not in our entire immune system, but in a microcompartment, maybe in our brain, and it would be Parkinson's, Autism, Alzheimer's.

Judy MIkovits, PhD - 03/10/2025

The American Granddaughter Podcast- Dr Judy Mikovits and the Benefits of Hops Extract, with host CC Blakeman: https://rumble.com/v6qgfdg-the-american-granddaughter-podcast-dr-judy-mikovits-and-the-benefits-of-hop.html

My presentations: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations

healthnewsfoodtruthjudy mikovitsdisgestioninstestine
