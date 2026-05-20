THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: The High Priests Of Silicon Valley-MAY 20 2026

The apostles of the Singularity are not merely building better machines, they are preaching a counterfeit gospel for the end-times technocratic kingdom. In their world, artificial intelligence becomes the new godhead, biometric identity becomes the new confession of faith, digital surveillance becomes the new omniscience, and machine integration becomes the new resurrection. They promise mankind a world without scarcity, without conflict, without disease, and without death, but every promise comes with digital handcuffs. They’re not selling, they’re buying. This is not the gospel of Jesus Christ, this is the Tower of Babel rebuilt in silicon and steel for the last days! “And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.” Revelation 13:15 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the Bible believer is not waiting for digital immortality, neural uploading, or salvation by machine. We are waiting for the Lord Jesus Christ, who alone has the keys of hell and of death, and who alone can give eternal life to a dead sinner. The world wants resurrection without repentance, immortality without the blood, heaven without holiness, and a kingdom without the King, and that is why the coming system will be received by the lost world as progress, peace, and safety. But the scriptures have already told us where this road leads: global control, forced worship, and a system where “no man might buy or sell” apart from the mark. The machine cannot save you, the algorithm cannot redeem you, and artificial intelligence cannot raise the dead. Today we show you the coming kingdom being created by the Apostles of the Singularity, and just how close it is to be rolled out.