Woman who grew up as a Muslim exposes we all missed what was said at the mosque Zohran Mamdani gave his speech at when he got elected mayor of New York City





She says we all missed it because it was in Arabic





They called to kill all the infidels (us)





“Listen very carefully to the verse that is being recited here: (She shows the footage, it really happened)





‘Oh, the killing of the infidels by the sword’





For context, I grew up Muslim. I studied the Qur'an in Islam for years. I wore hijab, my head, and the verse that you just heard is from the Qur'an. It's Surah nine verse five, and it's often referred to by many scholars as the verse of the sword. I mean, this guy kind of has no shame.





— This verse speaks about fighting opposing groups until they submit to a political authority and pay a tax that's called the jizya, and the jizya is meant to subdue and humiliate them.





All of this, of course, raises a much larger question about symbolism context and how historical religious texts are viewed in modern political spaces. Let's just be honest for a second. If any other religion recited wartime scripture while a politician was present, would people stay silent about it?“





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