BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Woman who grew up as a Muslim exposes we all missed what was said at the mosque Zohran Mamdani gave his speech at when he got elected mayor of New York City
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
376 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
186 views • Yesterday

Woman who grew up as a Muslim exposes we all missed what was said at the mosque Zohran Mamdani gave his speech at when he got elected mayor of New York City


She says we all missed it because it was in Arabic


They called to kill all the infidels (us)


“Listen very carefully to the verse that is being recited here: (She shows the footage, it really happened)


‘Oh, the killing of the infidels by the sword’


For context, I grew up Muslim. I studied the Qur'an in Islam for years. I wore hijab, my head, and the verse that you just heard is from the Qur'an. It's Surah nine verse five, and it's often referred to by many scholars as the verse of the sword. I mean, this guy kind of has no shame. 


— This verse speaks about fighting opposing groups until they submit to a political authority and pay a tax that's called the jizya, and the jizya is meant to subdue and humiliate them. 


All of this, of course, raises a much larger question about symbolism context and how historical religious texts are viewed in modern political spaces. Let's just be honest for a second. If any other religion recited wartime scripture while a politician was present, would people stay silent about it?“


Join: @RealAlexJones (https://t.me/AlexJones_Real)✅️

Keywords
agenda 2030agenda 2050agenda 2012
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Confirms 150+ U.S. Casualties as Global Energy Markets Brace for Collapse

Pentagon Confirms 150+ U.S. Casualties as Global Energy Markets Brace for Collapse

Garrison Vance
Senate Confirms General Joshua Rudd as Director of NSA and Cyber Command

Senate Confirms General Joshua Rudd as Director of NSA and Cyber Command

Chase Codewell
DHS Funding Lapse Prompts Earlier Airport Arrival Recommendations Amid Reported Delays

DHS Funding Lapse Prompts Earlier Airport Arrival Recommendations Amid Reported Delays

Morgan S. Verity
EU pledges $115 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict

EU pledges $115 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict

Laura Harris
Iran threatens to ELIMINATE Trump as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Iran threatens to ELIMINATE Trump as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Kevin Hughes
The Famine Years: How Trump&#8217;s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy