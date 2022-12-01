NIGHT SHADOWS 11302022 -- PUBLIC ARRIVAL of the "gods" with PROJECT BLUEBEAM Hoax?

So here we are at the end of November and December rumors are flying fast, from invasion of the USA/Babylon on December 7th and of course, it MIGHT be true, we have to wait and see how all of this works out as all of this is now being timed by the Lord, not the RICH MEN. As the apex of Psalm Two appears close at hand, the PUBLIC ARRIVAL of the "gods" may also soon be at hand, or it may all be a Project Bluebeam Hoax. We have only one month to go for 2022 and many thought the rapture would happen but we are all still here - so are the timelines off? No one knows, and so we wait, we occupy, and we pray for the lost that something, somehow might wake them out of their slumber and more...
