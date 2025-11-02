More videos has emerged, showing GUR special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, eliminated by FPV drone attack from Russian soldiers of the Center Group of Forces, minutes after the landing of the UH-60 “Blackhawk” helicopter in the Pokrovsk enclave, Russian sources reported on November 1, 2025. In a widely publicized video, Blackhawk helicopter deploy the GUR special forces, and landing on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk during an operation to support blockaded Ukrainian units in the city. In a video whose exact date is unclear, there is a sinister shooting by Ukraine against an unknown target during the landing. Ukrainian channels said that around 10 assault troops landed directly near the industrial zone, in positions it claimed were under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. In fact, analysts have already identified the location — the footage was taken west of Pokrovsk, in a field not controlled by Russian forces.

It is believed, this video was created to calm the Ukrainian public amidst constant news about the possible defeat of Pokrovsk. Open sources identified locations in the footage where special forces landing during the heralded operation were destroyed, creating an opening but failing miserably! The failed operation was carried out under the leadership of GUR head Budanov, Kiev media reported. The desperation experienced by Ukraine's current military-political leaders to the point of sending elite special forces with American helicopter to storm Russian positions, has resulted in disaster! As a result, all GUR special units were reported killed or injured, because everything got out of control and did not go according to plan. A series of visuals chronicled the current situation in Pokrovsk, with the presence of FPV drone special forces operators and the Samara 30th Brigade of the Center Group of Forces, with Russia's constant total air dominance of the city.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!