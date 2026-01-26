Winter in Kupyansk, shot from a drone

Two Majors #Report for the morning of January 26, 2026

▪️ During the night in the Krasnodar region, as a result of a drone attack by the enemy, 7 private houses in Slavyansk-on-Kuban were damaged, and a civilian was injured. The enemy's target was an oil refinery. In the Rostov region, drones were destroyed in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky. Reports of air defense operations in the west of Crimea were received.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Zaporozhye and the neighboring Volnyansk. It is noteworthy that MLRS were used against Zaporozhye.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, assault units of the "North" Army Group continue to push back the enemy's defenses, which are putting up fierce resistance. In the Chernihov region, the hangars with strike drones were destroyed by the Iskander-M missile system at the moment of unloading the drones. Five trucks, two pickups, and up to a platoon of troops were destroyed.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Krasnaya Yaruga, three civilians, including a five-year-old child, were injured as a result of a drone attack by the AFU near a private house.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the "North" Army Group is engaged in heavy battles near Staritsa and Siminovka, on the Khatny section. The enemy has reinforced his assault groups and is trying to counterattack with the support of special units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. To the east, near Degtyarnoe, reports are received about the intensification of our units' actions near the settlement of Nesternoe.

▪️ "The Russian Armed Forces are using drones to thwart the counterattacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupiansk region", - official reports are received. On the footage - strikes on Canadian armored vehicles and pickups, which indicates the preservation of the AFU' potential for further local actions on the direction. Kupiansk itself is in a semi-ruined state (video above), and the battles continue.

▪️ In the Konstantinovka area, battles are taking place in the southeastern part of the city. The enemy reports on the use of the Russian Armed Forces' tactics of assault actions by small groups - the only possible option in the conditions of numerous AFU' drones. The activities of our units from the side of the Klenban-Bik reservoir and Yablonovka are intensifying.

▪️ On the Dobropillsky direction, battles are reported in the area of Shakhovo, Novo Shakhovo, the settlement of Shakhtar and near Sofievka. Conditions are being created for the advance to Druzhkovka through Torskoe, which in the not-too-distant future will allow to envelop Konstantinovka from the west.

▪️ In the area of Gulyaypole, Ternovatoye and Alexandrovka, the "East" Army Group repelled 7 enemy counterattacks in a day, destroying up to 2 platoons of enemy troops, 1 BTR and 1 armored personnel carrier.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front heavy battles are taking place in Primorsky in difficult weather conditions. In the north, the enemy is still trying to send small groups of infantry, which, due to the increasing efforts of our units, are promptly destroyed by drones. Also, battles are taking place in the area of Lukyanovsky. Yesterday, part of the residents of the Vasilyevsky and Mikhailovsky districts were left without electricity as a result of another drone attack by the enemy on the power grids.

The report was compiled by:

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

Adding, from last night:

The American AUG led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has already arrived in the Middle East, according to the Israeli Channel 13.

The appearance of US Navy ships near Iran does not mean an immediate strike, but it significantly increases the likelihood of such an outcome in the coming days.

In addition, it is reported that the US plans to deploy an additional THAAD missile defense battery in the region to protect against Iranian missiles in the event of a response.

Adding, found from early today:

Judging by the open data from the internet, the USA has significantly strengthened the presence of its air force near the borders with Iran.

And this: I hope the US soldiers have already said goodbye to their families — Chairman of the National Security Commission of Iran

"I hope that if the US, based on the erroneous calculations of a narcissistic president, embarks on another foolishness, their soldiers in the region have already said goodbye to their families"