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WEDNESDAY - APRIL 28, 2021
EP 2422-9AM UKRAINIAN ASSETS USED BY FBI TO SPY ON AMERICANS - FISA Warrants Issued MONTHS Before Jan 6th
The FBI once again spied on American citizens without court-ordered FISA warrants. The FBI went around the FISA court and looked through NSA communications in search of ‘far-right domestic extremists’ despite being warned several years earlier it was unconstitutional (Fourth Amendment violation). Presiding FISA judge James Boasberg said he discovered “apparent widespread violations of the querying standard. According to a heavily redacted FISA report dated November 18, 2020 and declassified on Monday, seven FBI field offices were implicated in violations. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17529
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