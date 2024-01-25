Morning Manna - January 24, 2024 - Matthew 2 (Recording)

Morning Manna nourishes the spirit and sets the tone for the day. Through insightful biblical teachings, uplifting messages, and fervent prayer, this program invigorates viewers with spiritual nourishment and strengthens their faith. Join us on this transformative journey of encountering God's presence and receiving divine wisdom, all in the morning's first light.

Morning Manna is more than a podcast—it's an essential spiritual tool, a beacon guiding you toward a deeper, more intimate relatio=]nship with God.