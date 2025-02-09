BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - February 9 2025 6AM GMT
February 9, 2025

rt.com


USAID is on it's last legs as Donald Trump reveals the agency's legacy of corruption, A former State Department official highlights just one of the many hit jobs it was behind across the world. Benjamin Netanyahu's stay at his hotel in the US is met with fire and brimstone by protesters. While he's at the White House, Donald Trump shocks the world with his plan to own Gaza and displace Palestinians from their land. We speak with a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, who fires back saying the people will decide for themselves. Chaos in France as people pack the streets of Paris to protest the Western and Rwandan hand in the deadly conflict in the DRC.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
