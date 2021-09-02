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Former Vodafone Boss Blows Whistle on 5G Corona Virus Agenda
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131 views • September 02, 2021
Former Vodafone Boss Blows Whistle on 5G Corona Virus Agenda

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/08/former-vodafone-boss-blows-whistle-on-5g-corona-virus-agenda-video-3757165.html

Another brave whistle blower comes forward to expose the treacherous 5G Corona virus biological weapon attack.


⁣Ultimate 5g Video - No Chips in Phone, COVID chip in 5g Tower, Faked and Corrupt Studies, DNA Damage https://www.roxytube.com/v/K9emyL

About 5g EMF radiation phones and 5g Towers
Work this out, no 5g phone has any 5g chip... yet all 5g towers have a covid chip?

Still think its just faster downloads for your smartphoine?

The internet of things ... look it up.
https://jpst.it/2qFWX

9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc

5g towers installed @ schools during pandemic
https://minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Spacebusters Part 2 5G KUNG FLU
https://roxytube.com/v/I3I2Ah

This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, Graphene oxide + 5g Control your brain
https://www.roxytube.com/v/Zfs6TL

DropBox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ph9rlmk15ruqp9e/This%20is%20how%20the%20nano-dust%20%28from%20vaxx%29%2C%20spike%20Protein%2C%20Graphene%20oxide%20%26%205g%20Control%20your%20brain%20-%20Copy.docx?dl=0
__________________________________
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav

Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
https://odysee.com/@DuckHK:b/6262021c:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav

💉Neuroscientists at UCL have developed an ‘all-optical’ method for simultaneous recording and alteration of nervous impulses in the living brain.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2014/dec/22/researchers-read-and-write-brain-activity-with-light

Genetically Engineered 'Magneto' Protein Remotely Controls Brain & Behavior ~ BadAss Methodology
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Genetically-Engineered-Magneto-Protein:1?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav

>>> Infinite Waters (Diving Deep)
Genetically engineered magneto protein remotely controls brain & body. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9oMPGTMKdY

Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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