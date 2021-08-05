© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXTREME MEASURES: Biden Administration Decrees Delta Doomsday Response
Follow
1
Share
Report
178 views • August 05, 2021
Today on TruNews, is America headed to a phase of drastic lockdowns?
Host Edward Szall and Rick Wiles discuss the impending extreme measures about to be implemented by the Biden Administration, as the so-called ‘Delta Variant’ makes its rise, leading some news outlets to say we are approaching a doomsday scenario.
In the second hour, Lauren Witzke welcomes Jarome Bell, congressional candidate from Virginia, who responds to the new military mandate to be vaccinated.
In our final segment, the team welcomes Ted and Shemane Nugent, who talk about the desire to changes the lives of children, and how they are boldly standing up for their rights to talk about God and Guns in our deteriorating society.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/05/21)
Host Edward Szall and Rick Wiles discuss the impending extreme measures about to be implemented by the Biden Administration, as the so-called ‘Delta Variant’ makes its rise, leading some news outlets to say we are approaching a doomsday scenario.
In the second hour, Lauren Witzke welcomes Jarome Bell, congressional candidate from Virginia, who responds to the new military mandate to be vaccinated.
In our final segment, the team welcomes Ted and Shemane Nugent, who talk about the desire to changes the lives of children, and how they are boldly standing up for their rights to talk about God and Guns in our deteriorating society.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/05/21)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.