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INSISTENT: GOVERNMENT VAX PUSHERS GOING DOOR TO DOOR BERATING PEOPLE & TAKING NOTES ON RESISTANCE
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100 views • June 25, 2021
IF YOU ANSWER THE DOOR, RECORD THE INTERACTION! ASK THEM WHO WILL SIGN YOUR DISCLOSURE STATEMENT OF ACCEPTING FULL FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY ADVERSE EFFECTS FROM THE VAX! BETTER RESPONSE IS DO NOT ANSWER THE DOOR!
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