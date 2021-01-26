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Time for "Appeal To Heaven" As US Institutions Go Rogue
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20 views • January 26, 2021
As American institutions of government and beyond turn openly against God, family, liberty, and America, people from all walks of life appealed to Congress, the Supreme Court, and even the presidency for help, but nothing worked. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Christian leader and author Dr. John Diamond explains that the time has come for Americans to "appeal to Heaven" as their forefathers did amid the War for Independence. He also discusses the importance of Christian education.
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