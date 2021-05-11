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Wake Up Earth!
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190 views • May 11, 2021
Are you wondering why gas shortages are happening, lumber is so expensive? There is a war between Christ and Satan and if your following what they are telling you to do and not question everything then you’re not asking your Heavenly Father for the truth!
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