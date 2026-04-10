Timeline Explaining 3 Days & Nights showing Jesus resurrected on Saturday.

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Read Mathew chapter 28. The tomb was empty before the dawn of the day, Sunday! Nowhere in scripture does the Sabbath change from the 7th day of the week to the 1st day of the week. The change was made by Roman Emperor Constantine in the 4th Century to keep the Roman Pagans satisfied on their Sun god day, Sunday! and then was continued by the Roman Catholic church who convinced all Christians to forsake the fourth Commandment of the Ten Commandments making Christians guilty of only keeping nine of the Ten commandments. John 14:21, Rev 22:14.