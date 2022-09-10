Create New Account
Mark Steele Inside The LED Street Light Info Revealed By Whistleblower
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago |

November 7th 2019  ·

5G LED STREET LIGHT TECH BREAK DOWN

Mark Steele has a background in weapons and weapons systems. He is an inventor, IP writer, and chief technology officer at REEVU Worldwide Ltd. He is also the technology adviser to Saveusnow Political Party and has 35years experience in research projects in the Energy Sector, NEI Nuclear Research, Sub Sea Research (BGC) TubeFuse (Shell). Mark Steele also recently won two court cases that were mounted against him by Gateshead Council in the United Kingdom after he accused them of rolling a weapons system out on the Gateshead Community.


Keywords
emfradiation5gcontrolnew world orderdepopulationweaponwhistleblowerled lightsmark steeleantenna

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
