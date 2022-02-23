X22 Financial Report - The [CB] Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud, CBDC Will Control The Population

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The [CB] Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud, CBDC Will Control The Population
The D's are following their old playbook, the wealthy do not pay taxes, but this is backfiring on them. The [CB] says the quiet part out loud, the CBDC will be used to control the people in the new economy, this has already failed. Trump signals that fuel is going to double or triple.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF