Scientific Analysis from 60+ Doctors Reveal what's really in the Covid Shots.

More than 60 scientists collaborating between multiple laboratories in several nations reveal what is really in the injections and what is happening to the injection victims´ blood.

"There's quite a collection of undeclared substances and shards of metal."

• cesium

• barium

• cobalt

• iron

• chromium

• titanium

• aluminum

• silicone

• sulfur

Mark Trozzi: "None of these ingredients were declared by the manufacturers—they're not even listed on the ingredient list. There's no molecules listed on the ingredients that should have these atoms, and they're present in amounts which are far too high to simply be contamination."

Working in multiple laboratories and countries, the group has analyzed Moderna, BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZenica and Johnson and Johnson so-called ¨vaccines¨ and the blood of persons who have been injected with them. They have utilized: Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Mass Spectroscopy (MS), Inductively Coupled Plasma Analysis (ICP), Bright Field Microscopy (BFM), Dark Field Microscopy (DFM) and Live Blood Image Diagnostics, as well as analysis of images using Artificial Intelligence.



Full report: https://drtrozzi.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/report-from-working-group-of-vaccine-analysis-in-germany.pdf





SEE ALSO: Spike Protein Detox Guide

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/

