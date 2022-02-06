Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on possible zombie pandemic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In an exclusive interview for El Mirador del Gallo radio station, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger explained how a zombie pandemic scenario, just like any other pandemic scenario, could be created through graphene and the technology that goes into vaccines.
If you like the videos ORWELLITO subtitles and the content they post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Mirrored - ORWELLITO