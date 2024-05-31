Democrats protect pedophiles who abuse children

Democrat CA State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman says she is “done” with the Democrat party protecting violent criminals who abuse children.
“I'd like to say as a progressive, proud member of this body for the last 12 years, I'm done.”
“I'm done with us protecting people who would buy and abuse our children. I'm done. I don't wanna send more black and brown men to prison.”
“I don't want more people in prison, but I don't want people buying girls.”
“I don't want people buying little girls anymore, and I'm tired of saying it's okay and that we have to protect the men who do it.”
