Drink Along w #beearandgear 42 FW Mind Haze Tiki Smash IPA 3.75/5

Mango w Toasted Coconut? Yup they went there.An interesting if not particularly good brew.

She runs 6.2 for the ABV, 25 for the IBUs and the EBC is stated as a 6.

Not great not horrible but even Ty Cobb missed a few.

Hops are listed as Callista, Centennial and Cashmere.

Malts are 2 row, Torrified Wheat, White Wheat, Roast Oats, Malted Oats and Rice Hulls.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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