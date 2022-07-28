Drink Along w #beearandgear 42 FW Mind Haze Tiki Smash IPA 3.75/5

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Mango w Toasted Coconut? Yup they went there.An interesting if not particularly good brew.
She runs 6.2 for the ABV, 25 for the IBUs and the EBC is stated as a 6.
Not great not horrible but even Ty Cobb missed a few.
Hops are listed as Callista, Centennial and Cashmere.
Malts are 2 row, Torrified Wheat, White Wheat, Roast Oats, Malted Oats and Rice Hulls.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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