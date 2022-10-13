The World As We Knew it - Is Over Perry Stone

Perry Stone
Oct 12, 2022 We are crossing a new line where the old world is dying and a new and dangerous world is emerging.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZlWa6TVBe8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.