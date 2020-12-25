© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 70 Dr. Roger Hodkinson Virology Specialist Exposing Canada Health Ministers for Treason
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
224 views • December 25, 2020
www.awariorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution.
Video from Community and Public Services Committee - November 13th 2020
Dr. Roger Hodkinson, President of the Alberta Society of Laboratory Physicians
Dr. Roger Hodkinson... has come out swinging against ALL GOVERMENT AND MSM LIARS... it is time the people rise up and take all of these parasites down... IT IS REQUIRED NOW from MSM news people right up to Justin Trudeau who has committed massive treason against the people not only in Canada but world wide... he will be the first to face nuremburg trials... the police MUST WAKE UP... SHARE THIS VIDEO TO EVERY POLICE STATION!!!! THEY NEED TO KNOW THEY HAVE [ALL OF US] BEEN LIED TOO... THIS ISN'T A GAME.. THEY ARE DESTROYING EVERYTHING SO IT IS TIME THE PEOPLE ARE GIVEN THE TRUTH IN THEIR FACE.... WELL HERE IT IS!
Video from Community and Public Services Committee - November 13th 2020
Dr. Roger Hodkinson, President of the Alberta Society of Laboratory Physicians
Dr. Roger Hodkinson... has come out swinging against ALL GOVERMENT AND MSM LIARS... it is time the people rise up and take all of these parasites down... IT IS REQUIRED NOW from MSM news people right up to Justin Trudeau who has committed massive treason against the people not only in Canada but world wide... he will be the first to face nuremburg trials... the police MUST WAKE UP... SHARE THIS VIDEO TO EVERY POLICE STATION!!!! THEY NEED TO KNOW THEY HAVE [ALL OF US] BEEN LIED TOO... THIS ISN'T A GAME.. THEY ARE DESTROYING EVERYTHING SO IT IS TIME THE PEOPLE ARE GIVEN THE TRUTH IN THEIR FACE.... WELL HERE IT IS!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.