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Dissidents Crushed, Speech Restricted, Secret Lawmaking, Druthers & BlackRock: Last Week Today for June 14th, 2021
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60 views • June 15, 2021
In Ottawa and at Queens Park, both the provincial Doug Ford conservative government and the federal Justin Trudeau Liberals are in the midst of enacting sweeping new legislation restricting the ability of citizens to speak freely.
For the complete video, check out the June 14th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Dissidents Crushed, Speech Restricted, Secret Lawmaking, Druthers & BlackRock: Last Week Today for June 14th, 2021."
For the complete video, check out the June 14th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Dissidents Crushed, Speech Restricted, Secret Lawmaking, Druthers & BlackRock: Last Week Today for June 14th, 2021."
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