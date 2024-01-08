⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 January 2024)

▫️In the morning, the Russian Armed Forces launched group strikes by high-precision long-range sea- and air-based weapons, including by Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles, at Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled nine attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 32nd, 43rd, 115th mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade, and 95th Air Assault Brigade near Sinkovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 110 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters near Torskoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 230 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by artillery, operational-tactical and army aviation inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 24th, 28th, 42nd, 93rd mechanised brigades, 92nd Assault Brigade, and 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Toretsk, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to more than 250 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks launched by the AFU 127th Territorial Defence Brigade north of Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region). In addition, losses were inflicted on manpower of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by operational-tactical aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower clusters of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade and 3rd Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Rabotino and Novoprokopovka (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.



▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 35th, 38th marines brigades, and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade on the right bank of the Dnepr River near Mikhailovka, Ivanovka, Sablukovka, and Kachkarovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 60 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, and three motor vehicles. In addition, one AFU unmanned aerial vehicle control post and one field ammunition depot were wiped out.



▫️Missile Troops and Artillery, attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed a point of the meeting of unit commanders of the 101st Territorial Defence Brigade, 113 AFU artillery units at firing positions, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 108 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units intercepted five HIMARS MLRS projectiles over the past 24 hours. Moreover, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic), Peski, Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, Novoye (Zaporozhye region), Radensk, and Golaya Pristan (Kherson region region). ▫️In total, 567 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 10,540 unmanned aerial vehicles, 447 air defence missile systems, 14,536 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,201 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,666 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,210 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.