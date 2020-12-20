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Government Psycho-Neurobiological Weapons
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76 views • December 20, 2020
When you take a close look at what the government spends our [borrowed, fiat] money on, you can't help but notice that it's never on things that are aimed at insuring domestic tranquility or securing the blessings of Liberty to the Posterity of the Founding Generation, which are two of the stated purposes of the creation of our nation (see the Preamble to the Constitution). What you see instead is that they are always looking for new ways of dominating the People and exploiting us in order to gain a strategic advantage over us--to better control us and manipulate us much like a rancher seek to better manage his herd of cattle. It's truly sad that the federal government never puts any meaningful effort into making our society healthier, happier, wise, or more united, as the Preamble also requires. but always into things like you will learn that are being done in this declassified DARPA video. What you see is that, instead of viewing the People as individual units of a wonderful social organism that must be nurtured and lifted up, the demons who currently rule over us for the sole benefit of the elite banking families who own this world, see We The People as an enemy that must be divided, debauched, and ultimately conquered.
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CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
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My sites...
https://AlaskasList.com/freedom/
https://freedommovement.info/social/profile/9073068148
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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