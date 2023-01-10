A Ukrainian report form the Bakhmut meat grinder (Soledar). - 011023

Ukrainian report form the Bakhmut meat grinder (Soledar).Ukrainian mean are thrown out like meat and then the officers abandon them to a certain death:
This "word of an officer" is worth nothing. Pass it on to everyone. These motherfuckers, you can't call them anything else, they're not officers, they're shit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.