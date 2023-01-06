1984 Apple's Macintosh Commercial

This ad is clearly inspired by George Orwell's 1984 dystopian novel, you see prisoners/slaves being marched into a room and then looking on in a state of trance at a projection on the wall symbolizing them being brainwashed by the screen in front of them.

They also had this computer up for sale for a retail price of $666.66.

🔗 Steve Wozniak Debunks One of Apple's Biggest Myths: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJif4i9NRdI

📖 Read - George Orwell's 1984 Novel - HERE: https://archive.org/details/1984pdf_202003/mode/2up

🎧 Listen - George Orwell's 1984 Audiobook - HERE: https://archive.org/details/1984Part01

✳️ Watch - Apple CEO Tim Cook's Orwellian Speech While Receiving 'Courage Against Hate' Award From The ADL - HERE: https://rumble.com/v1crzit-apple-ceo-tim-cooks-orwellian-speech-while-receiving-courage-against-hate-a.html

✳️ Watch - Tim Cook Says That You Don't Need To Be Worried Of Your Data Because They Are 'About Your Privacy' - HERE: https://rumble.com/v1cndp3-tim-cook-says-that-you-dont-need-to-be-worried-of-your-data-because-they-ar.html

