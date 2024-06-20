Quo Vadis





June 28, 2024





Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for June 20, 2024





Message of Our Lady to Luz de Maria for June 20, 2024:





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I love you, I bless you.





You live in the midst of great confusion, you have placed the Law of God to the free will of My Children.





Some justify themselves by saying that they got tired of waiting for the announcements of the Father's House to be fulfilled, but that My children, are mistakes, great mistakes to which My children who do not want to obey the Divine Mandates justify.





MY SON'S CHURCH IS IN CONFUSION.





YOU Teach MY SON'S WORD, PREACH THE TRUTH, GO STRAIGHT forward.





My children, the Church of My Son will be devastated and you must pray to repair for the lukewarmness of your brothers.





MY CHILDREN, DO NOT BE CONFUSED, THAT THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES AND OF THIS IN PARTICULAR, SPEAK TO YOU CLEARLY ABOUT HOW MUCH WILL BE FULFILLED IN A VERY SHORT TIME.





The signs and signals will continue and are to alert you, so that you wake up and look at reality and stop looking from afar at the events that are continually happening quickly.





My children, the Church of My Son must be kept united in prayer in time and out of time because the enemy of the soul is pouncing on humanity and at the moment of Purification the despair in which you will enter, My children who are kept far away, will cause you out of desperation to enter into confusion and be taken by the Devil to the great trap of a single religion.





You LIVE IN CONFORMISM, MY CHILDREN, AND THIS CANNOT BE during THESE TIMES WHEN HUMANITY IS SHAKEN BY A THIRD WORLD WAR.





I invite you to pray My children, to pray with your heart, to pray with your senses with your conscience, with your heart because as obedient children you cannot be content with living in ignorance.





You must live loving each other as brothers at this crucial moment of humanity in which many souls are going to be lost, but even My children, even the lukewarm must try to speak to them in the language of love because the language of love manages to defeat the hardest hearts that exist.





Walk My children, looking at how much happens around you, helping each other, knowing that great sufferings come to humanity as a result of the war, but before calling you to prepare materially, I call you to prepare in the spirit, My children, you must hurry, little children!





I LOVE YOU; DO NOT NEGLECT MY CALLS; STAY UNITED AND ATTENTIVE TO THESE LOVING CALLS ALLOWED BY THE Most HOLY TRINITY BEFORE BECAUSE OF men OR HUMAN Nature, YOU CANNOT HEAR MY CALLS OR THOSE OF MY DIVINE SON.





Remember that your life must focus on My Divine Son, on His Teachings, on the fulfillment of the Commandments, the Sacraments and the Works of Mercy and pray, that your food is prayer.





Protect My favorite children, My obedient priests, protect them and protect the instruments that at this time, by Divine Will, you enjoy being able to be alerted as to what is going to happen.





Protect each other, my little children.





I bless at this moment the sacramentals that you bring with you, I bless you as Mother of Humanity, I bless you as Mother of the Word, I bless you against the insidies of the evil oppressor of souls, I bless you so that being creatures of faith and love they maintain the protection of the sacramentals.





I bless you, I bless your body, thought, consciousness, mind, your senses, your whole being in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





Mother Mary.





