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From PG&E "This Did NOT Go Well"
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10 views • October 24, 2019
Fallout Shelter youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkRpUaITjSg&t=6s
Fallout Shelter Discord https://discord.gg/Sq6BeMP
Fallout Shelter Dlive https://dlive.tv/FalloutShelter
Fallout Shelter Twitter https://twitter.com/Fa11outS
Email to [email protected]
My description of the news as PG and E talks about how good a job it did with the first round of Shut downs.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/12/business/pge-california-outage.html
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-10-11/pge-power-chaotic-pge-behind-others-micro-targeted-blackouts
https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/Legislature-passes-bill-to-help-protect-PG-E-from-13199141.php
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/10/pge-power-outage-could-cost-the-california-economy-more-than-2-billion.html
Fallout Shelter Discord https://discord.gg/Sq6BeMP
Fallout Shelter Dlive https://dlive.tv/FalloutShelter
Fallout Shelter Twitter https://twitter.com/Fa11outS
Email to [email protected]
My description of the news as PG and E talks about how good a job it did with the first round of Shut downs.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/12/business/pge-california-outage.html
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-10-11/pge-power-chaotic-pge-behind-others-micro-targeted-blackouts
https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/Legislature-passes-bill-to-help-protect-PG-E-from-13199141.php
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/10/pge-power-outage-could-cost-the-california-economy-more-than-2-billion.html
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