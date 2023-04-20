-This version edited to exclude some boring moments of silence and add text-titles, credits, infographic memes and a clip of DJT dissing Angela Merkels' handshake request.

Q: "Who Keeps Ruining Our Great Civilizations and High Societies?"

A: answers from puppet shows (1972 and before) showing exactly. "They have to tell you first" 😉 From Atlantis to modern day examples.

#SameMFers

Also some #ProTips avoiding/reducing influence by them.

