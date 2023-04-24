Create New Account
Covenant With Death
Pastor Jack Ward
Isaiah 28:15-18 The Covenant With Death Intro: Death seems to be the theme of our corrupt world today.  Abortion is the leading cause of death for children.
Drug deaths at an all time high.  Murder in the streets of our cities happens every day. 
War’s and rumors of wars.  Satan comes to kill and to destroy.  That’s what he is and that is what he does.  Nor only death but lying is the norm. And it doesn’t matter how big a lie it is….. they always get away with it.  Truth is swept under the rug.  They accuse you of what they are doing. 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church


