Thomas Rez a Man on a Mission Fighting Covid Fraud

Thomas Renz is a US lawyer who’s dedicated himself and his work to exposing the Covid fraud and vaccine murders. Exposing legislation, the people involved and the plan to add mRNA to the food supply to exposing Fauci and eventually helping to nudge him out of his position, Tom is right on his game and his outrage at the fraud pushes him onwards with many more names and court cases to come.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.