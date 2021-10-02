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“IT’S HARD TO BELIEVE THIS IS AUSTRALIA”
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712 views • October 02, 2021
Del checks in with Aussie freedom fighters, Taylor and Frank Winterstein, about the terrifying measures police and government are taking to uphold the oppressive lockdowns the Australia is imposing.
Source: The Highwire with Del Bigtree
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Source: The Highwire with Del Bigtree
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3speak ▶ https://3speak.tv/user/fearlessnation
Minds ▶ https://www.minds.com/fearlessnation/
Tumblr ▶ https://www.tumblr.com/blog/fearlessnation & https://fearlessnation.tumblr.com/
Gab ▶ https://gab.com/FearlessNation
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DLive ▶ https://dlive.tv/FearlessNation
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Mixcloud ▶ https://www.mixcloud.com/fearlessnation/
Discord ▶ Fearless Nation#2392
Discord Invitation ▶ https://discord.gg/WVtUyJkTMb (WVtUyJkTMb) & https://discord.gg/STqFS6jWHB (STqFS6jWHB)
Bitchute ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
Bitchute Voluntaryism & Activism Updates ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessone/
Youtube ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/FearlessNation
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
MONERO (XMR) ▶ 46mjAq1xncKREnQkAoVssgAvCqYYf7rtKeQuktezMfsyTr2UrsvYG8r2aa3PWEQLqZAdXNE699gGVQDsZVY8v9R3JZoJ9x1
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