BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

De-Dollarization Worldwide, Bank Collapses, CBDCs, Crypto Takedown, & more w/ Andy Schectman
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
768 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
394 views • August 28, 2023



Protect your IRA and other assets, contact [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent Me" and get the best service and prices in the country.Show more


Andy Schectman returns to the program to make sense of the seemingly irrational actions being taken by those in power. We do a big picture analysis of the actions of the various geopolitical players based on the their moves over the last 5 years. We also discuss the safest route to protect your IRA and other assets in this turbulent environment.


Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com


Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop


MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


Show less



CSID: fa48fc860653288d



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
banktakedownfair
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Declines to Answer on Possible CIA Support for Iranian Uprising

Trump Declines to Answer on Possible CIA Support for Iranian Uprising

Garrison Vance
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
The Diesel Time Bomb Is Exploding &#8230; And We Will Endure YEARS of Economic Hardship as a Result

The Diesel Time Bomb Is Exploding … And We Will Endure YEARS of Economic Hardship as a Result

Mike Adams
Trump&#8217;s 1980s Playbook Is Burning Down the Empire

Trump’s 1980s Playbook Is Burning Down the Empire

Mike Adams
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
America won&#8217;t outcompete other nations with AI if the culture isn&#8217;t willing to accept energy-consuming infrastructure, job displacement, surveillance

America won’t outcompete other nations with AI if the culture isn’t willing to accept energy-consuming infrastructure, job displacement, surveillance

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy