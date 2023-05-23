Arizona Legislature Bans Voting Machines, Elon Musk Defends Conspiracy Theories

The Arizona Legislature just passed a resolution banning electronic voting machines, claiming it doesn’t need Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs’ signature to become law. Also, Elon Musk schooled an MSM reporter on conspiracies that turned out to be true, and a Wisconsin man whose teen daughter died in a Covid hospital releases a documentary about the diabolic depopulation agenda.

In the second half of the show, The New American’s senior editor Rebecca Terrell interviews Scott Schara, the Wisconsin man driven to expose the globalist depopulation agenda he believes killed his daughter.