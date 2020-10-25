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The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 6 "Down to Earth"
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0 view • October 25, 2020
Welcome to The New Adventures of Zidkenu, the man with the not so Socialist Utopian View. In this adventure, Zidkenu takes us back to Earth to recall the Town Hall event, Big Tech vs. NYPO, Masquerade, and music; OH MY! Elevate your brain and join The Entertainer, the man behind the curtain, for a new adventure into the Theater of the Mind. Dare you enter?
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