The Desperate Pleas of Two Palestinian Girls who have Lost their Homes during the Israeli Strikes

The desperate plea of two Palestinian girls who have lost their homes during the Israeli strikes:
- I just want to play! They deprived me of all my rights, they deprived me of education, safety and freedom.
- Suddenly they bombed our neighbours, the bomb also hit us!
