Create New Account
The Desperate Pleas of Two Palestinian Girls who have Lost their Homes during the Israeli Strikes
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
963 Subscribers
120 views
Published Yesterday

The desperate plea of two Palestinian girls who have lost their homes during the Israeli strikes:

- I just want to play! They deprived me of all my rights, they deprived me of education, safety and freedom.

- Suddenly they bombed our neighbours, the bomb also hit us!

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket