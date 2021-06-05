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Grace Digital Network: Forgive and Forget [03.06.2021]
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90 views • June 05, 2021
The Biblical Truth That You Must Stop Ignoring In 2021
Note: I really have problems forgiving the people who deliberately make and perform acts (in public service and office) that harm other people so that they die, commit suicide and set fire to themselves.
I mean, should there not be consequence to these deliberate actions? There for the message of this video is very interesting to me.
28,032 views•Premiered 18 hours ago
Grace Digital Network
814K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YZMbyqOVSe4
Speech is completely original and produced exclusively by Grace Digital Network
Music licensed through Artlist.io
Footage licensed through Filmpac.com and Storyblocks
Animation: Tino Hove
Writer: David Kolawole
All scripture animations are derived from the King James Bible (KJB) or simply the Authorized Version (AV)
Our purpose, when making these videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.
Note: We own copyright to the footages and background music used in this video.
Note: I really have problems forgiving the people who deliberately make and perform acts (in public service and office) that harm other people so that they die, commit suicide and set fire to themselves.
I mean, should there not be consequence to these deliberate actions? There for the message of this video is very interesting to me.
28,032 views•Premiered 18 hours ago
Grace Digital Network
814K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YZMbyqOVSe4
Speech is completely original and produced exclusively by Grace Digital Network
Music licensed through Artlist.io
Footage licensed through Filmpac.com and Storyblocks
Animation: Tino Hove
Writer: David Kolawole
All scripture animations are derived from the King James Bible (KJB) or simply the Authorized Version (AV)
Our purpose, when making these videos, is to make quality educational motivational videos and share these with our viewers.
Note: We own copyright to the footages and background music used in this video.
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