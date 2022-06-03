David Stilwell: Bribing Foreign Leaders Is Absolutely a Modus Operandi of the Chinese Communist Party

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
05/30/2022 Former United States Assistant Secretary of State Mr. David Stilwell: Bribing ministers in a country, such as the Solomon Islands, is absolutely a modus operandi of the Chinese Communist Party. Millions of dollars are laundered by using offshore bank accounts. But when people find out their leaders are selling out their interests, the leaders will be voted out.