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Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: Warning Against Monkeypox Vaccinations
The New American
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92 views • August 16, 2022

In America, the strategy to tackle the monkeypox outbreak is focused on vaccinations of people considered at-risk.

Yet monkeypox vaccinations will drive adaptive evolution of the virus in the countries heavily vaccinated against Covid, such as the United States, warned Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche. That means that the virus will become more transmissible to cohorts other than homosexual and bisexual men. Because of the mechanism of their action, these shots would prevent the establishment of herd immunity. Moreover, Dr. Vanden Bossche called on people not to vaccinate against the seasonal flu and Covid.

The current monkeypox outbreak is a result of the Covid vaccinations that are connected to Covid reinfections and the related reactivation of cytotoxic t-cells, reminded the scientist. That issue was discussed in detail in his previous interview with The New American.

To view the previous interview, go to https://thenewamerican.com/dr-geert-vanden-bossche-covid-mass-vaccination-triggering-new-pandemics-and-epidemics/

To follow Dr. Vanden Bossche’s work, please go to https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/

To access Dr. Vanden Bossche’s paper on monkeypox vaccinations, please go to https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/scientific-blog/monkeypox

Keywords
fluvaccinecovidgeert vanden bosschemonkeypox
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