Breaking: IRGC announces it attacked Israeli positions with combat drone for the first time - ENG text only

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: The IRGC announces it attacked Israeli positions with combat drone for the first time
• In today's operation, we used combat drones to attack Israeli military infrastructure.
• This is the first time that we have sent an Iranian combat drone into the occupied territories and attacked positions with air-launched missiles.
Israel is now ‘DEFENSELESS from end to end’, IRGC spokesman declares after daylight strikes on Tel Aviv
Says missiles and kamikaze drones used to target IDF ‘command and intelligence’ center next to hospital
Adding:
🚨 Iran issues warning to Israel TV Channel 14
Iran has issued a warning regarding buildings belonging to Channel 14 television, advising personnel to evacuate ahead of potential strikes.
Adding:
Israel BANS unauthorized broadcasts from missile impact sites – Drop Site News
Order includes interceptions and damaged buildings
Unless pre-approved by military censor