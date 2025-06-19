Breaking: IRGC announces it attacked Israeli positions with combat drone for the first time - ENG text only

BREAKING: The IRGC announces it attacked Israeli positions with combat drone for the first time

• In today's operation, we used combat drones to attack Israeli military infrastructure.

• This is the first time that we have sent an Iranian combat drone into the occupied territories and attacked positions with air-launched missiles.

Israel is now ‘DEFENSELESS from end to end’, IRGC spokesman declares after daylight strikes on Tel Aviv

Says missiles and kamikaze drones used to target IDF ‘command and intelligence’ center next to hospital

Adding:

🚨 Iran issues warning to Israel TV Channel 14

Iran has issued a warning regarding buildings belonging to Channel 14 television, advising personnel to evacuate ahead of potential strikes.

Adding:

Israel BANS unauthorized broadcasts from missile impact sites – Drop Site News

Order includes interceptions and damaged buildings

Unless pre-approved by military censor