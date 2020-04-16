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Skin 'Fizzing' Symptom Of Covid-19 Suggests Radiation Sickness
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100 views • April 16, 2020
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Is Your Skin 'Fizzing'? Absolutely bizarre symptoms Of Covid-19 victims suggest Microwave Radiation Sickness is now proof that the Coronavirus may actually be a result of or enhanced by 5G, a conspiracy theory that we have so far avoided as an attributing factor to this manufactured bioweapon. But the evidence can no longer be ignored. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Is Your Skin 'Fizzing'? Absolutely bizarre symptoms Of Covid-19 victims suggest Microwave Radiation Sickness is now proof that the Coronavirus may actually be a result of or enhanced by 5G, a conspiracy theory that we have so far avoided as an attributing factor to this manufactured bioweapon. But the evidence can no longer be ignored. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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