009 THE PERFECT LOVE part 9

God teaches that we should assemble in His house to cultivate the attributes of PERFECT LOVE. This will fit the dwellers of earth for the mansions that Christ has gone to prepare for all who love Him. There they will assemble in the sanctuary from Sabbath to Sabbath, from one new moon to another, to unite in loftiest strains of song, in praise and thanksgiving to Him who sits upon the throne, and to the Lamb for ever and ever. {CCh 241.3}

