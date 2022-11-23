Posted 13October2021 Stew Peters Network

https://rumble.com/vnps9l-special-broadcast-dr.-robert-malone-on-his-mrna-creation.html

Stew Peters sat down with Dr. Robert Malone, the creator of the mRNA technology being used in the shots being falsely referred to as “vaccines”, which have proven to be dangerous, and in many cases DEADLY.

Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com

Look at what the Amish did with Covid-19!

