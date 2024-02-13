'You be the judge': Brutal Biden gaffe reel shows glaring memory lapses

Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi has assessed some of Joe Biden's latest and most glaring gaffes after the US President has recently come under intense scrutiny amid growing concerns regarding his memory and mental acuity. Joe Biden recently presented an unexpected address to the nation in which he rejected concerns about his mental sharpness. Ms Panahi said "Biden defenders" have "come out strongly to defend the president". "They claim he is cognitively sound," Ms Panahi said. "The LA Times even called his advanced age a superpower ... a superpower. "Really? Well, you be the judge." Ms Panahi played a compilation clip of some of President Biden's recent stumbles and memory lapses.







