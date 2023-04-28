Putin had Calculated Everything Very Well┃The U.S. is being Ensnared in Putin's Web

The American dollar. This currency was once a symbol of US success and the key to realizing the American dream. Not so long ago, many people on this planet simply dreamed of storing their income in American currency. Not so long ago, many people holding these green bills in their hands understood how reliable and strong the American financial system is. However, unfortunately, all this came to an end and the dollar rapidly began to lose its position. Experts are still arguing what is the reason why this world reserve currency is literally falling apart before our eyes and more and more countries of the world are abandoning the US dollar in mutual settlements.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

