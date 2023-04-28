Putin had Calculated Everything Very Well┃The U.S. is being Ensnared in Putin's Web

The American dollar. This currency was once a symbol of US success and the key to realizing the American dream. Not so long ago, many people on this planet simply dreamed of storing their income in American currency. Not so long ago, many people holding these green bills in their hands understood how reliable and strong the American financial system is. However, unfortunately, all this came to an end and the dollar rapidly began to lose its position. Experts are still arguing what is the reason why this world reserve currency is literally falling apart before our eyes and more and more countries of the world are abandoning the US dollar in mutual settlements.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.